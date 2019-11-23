TOWN OF AVON

One man was killed and another seriously injured in a two-vehicle collision Friday night, Rock County officials say.

Around 6:01 p.m. Friday, authorities responded to a traffic crash on West Highway 81 near West Beloit Newark Road in the town of Avon, according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.

In a news release Saturday, the sheriff’s office said witnesses reported a gray Toyota Corolla was attempting to pass another vehicle on Highway 81 when it struck a red Mazda SUV head on.

Fred E. Nafzger Jr., 62, of Juda was driving the gray Toyota and became pinned inside his vehicle and suffered life-threatening injuries. He was later pronounced dead on the scene by the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The driver of the red Mazda, a 20-year-old Benton man, was partially pinned in his vehicle and was taken to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville with serious injuries.

Traffic on Highway 81 between South County K and West Beloit Newark Road was rerouted for about six hours. The Rock County Highway Department responded to set up a detour route.

Rock County Sheriff’s deputies, the Town of Beloit Police Department, Mercyhealth and firefighters and emergency medical personnel from Orfordville, Beloit and the town of Beloit all responded to the scene. The Rock County Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction Team also assisted deputies.

The crash remains under investigation, authorities said.