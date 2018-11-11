JANESVILLE
The celebrations started the moment the armistice was announced.
For four years, the world had been at war. And although the United States didn't enter into the fight until April 1917, the country sent 4.7 million troops and lost almost 117,000.
So it's not surprising that the Nov. 12, 1918, Janesville Gazette reported that "Monday, Nov. 11, will go down in the annals of the history of Janesville as the greatest day ever."
"Last evening the madly riotous scene was at its height. It was impossible to walk on the sidewalks. Every corner was crowded and the people were dancing and and singing around the fires."
From 2 to 6:30 a.m. the streets "resembled a midway at Mardi Gras."
"Kaiser Wilhelm was burned, hung, electrocuted and drowned in effigy," the newspaper reported.
J.P. Cullen, the president of the Chamber of Commerce, urged all businesses to close their doors at 10 a.m. so everyone could participate in the parade and festivities.
"Every heart is full today and rightly so. The greatest of all wars has ceased. Soon our boys will be coming home. To our boys--to all the brave boys of the Allied nations, HAIL," Cullen announced in the newspaper.
The parade started at West Milwaukee and Academy streets, proceeded east to Main Street and then went south to Courthouse Park where M.G. Jeffris "got the crowd in an uproar" by reading a "telegram" from the devil assuring the Kaiser of his place, according to the Gazette.
"C.E. Bearmore led the crowd in community singing and never before did an audience show so much enthusiasm," the Gazette reported.
Things took a darker turn in Evansville, where a Mrs. Mary Shaw, 73, was forced into a cage and paraded through the main streets.
Her crime?
"... While Mrs. Shaw is not of German descent, she refuses to assist the government. She has purchased few liberty bonds," the newspaper reported.
When a group of boys came to the house to get her, she was armed with a shotgun. One of the boys got it of her hands. She was put in the cage, carried downtown and placed in front of a large bonfire. They tried to make her get out of the cage and kiss or salute the American flag. She continued to refuse, even when she was forced from the cage.
The crowd finally let her go but then proceeded to round up other "alleged slackers." They were "forced to salute the flag and do a snake dance around the bon fire."
