BELOIT
A 16-year-old Orfordville woman died Thursday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash on West County K, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Deputies responded at 3:27 p.m. Thursday to the crash on West County K and South Fossum Road, according to a sheriff's office news release.
Their investigation showed the vehicle, driven by a 17-year-old Beloit man, was traveling south on County K and was unable to negotiate the curve to West County K. The driver instead drove into the south ditch, according to the release.
The 16-year-old passenger was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the release.
Neither the driver nor the passenger were wearing seat belts, according to the release. Neither person has been publicly identified.
The sheriff’s office reconstruction team and Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department are investigating.