JANESVILLE

One person died early Saturday morning in a traffic accident in downtown Janesville.

Authorities responded to the intersection of E. Court Street and Atwood Avenue at 2:40 a.m. Saturday for a single vehicle accident, according to a Janesville Police Department press release.

Upon arrival, officers located the vehicle occupied only by the driver who was unresponsive. During patient assessment, it was determined that the patient was deceased and pinned in the vehicle.

Initial investigation determined the vehicle was traveling west on E. Court Street approaching Jackman Street when the driver failed to negotiate the curve. The vehicle traveled onto the terrace before striking a tree.

Speed is suspected to be a significant contributing factor to the crash.

The identity of the occupant is being held pending proper notifications to the family.