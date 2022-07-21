A fatal crash claimed one life early Wednesday morning at the intersection of Highway 11 and County JS, according to a Walworth County Sheriff’s Office news release.
The sheriff’s 911 Communications Center received the report of a car crash at 8:34 a.m.
Deputies arrived at the intersection and found a blue Toyota in the westbound lane and a blue Toyota off the road on the northeast corner of the intersection, according to the news release.
The blue Toyota had considerably damage to its front, and the silver Toyota had extensive damage to the passenger side, according to the release.
The front seat passenger of the silver Toyota was pronounced dead at the scene despite first responders performing life saving measures. The identity of the victim will be released at a later time, according to the news release.
The driver of the silver Toyota was transported by helicopter to a local trauma center. The driver of the blue Toyota was also taken to an area hospital, according to the news release.
Assisting agencies included the Lyons Fire Departments, Lake Geneva Fire Department, Rochester Fire Department, Burlington Fire Department, Burlington Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Walworth County Medical Examiner, Walworth County Highway Department and Flight for Life.
