JANESVILLE

It was a moment curlers all over the country would rewatch again and again.

In the eighth end of the Olympic gold medal match between Sweden and the United States, Team USA skip John Shuster threw a double takeout, giving his team five points. Five. With two ends to go, a five-point lead would be almost impossible to overcome.

It was. After two more ends, Team USA had earned the gold medal.

On Wednesday, May 1, Team USA lead John Landsteiner will speak at the Salvation Army of Rock County’s Others Luncheon.

The fundraiser will be held at S.C. Aviation at the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport, 4120 S. Discovery Lane, Janesville, and will feature testimonials from people who have used the Salvation Army’s services. The event also will honor Harry Hauri of Janesville for his ongoing support of the organization.

Landsteiner, a civil engineer from Duluth, Minnesota, still curls competitively. He and his Team USA teammates just returned from the world championships, where they finished fifth after being edged out by Japan in the quarterfinals. In mid-May, the team will head to China.

At the luncheon, Landsteiner will talk about how he got into competitive curling, his Olympic memories and what the team experienced on its way to gold.

“It’s more of a story, the story of going from a kid with a dream to the Olympics,” Landsteiner said. “But I never really knew it was possible until I was there.”

Getting there required a lot of time away from his family. It meant spending four, five, six days at curling clubs in the middle of nowhere, where the game was the only thing going on.

Curling teams have four players, and each has a distinct role.

As lead, Landsteiner throws the first two stones of the game. He is also called upon to sweep the other players’ stones when necessary.

The team's second throws the second two stones and sweeps. The third—or vice—throws the next two stones and stands in for the skip—the team captain—when he or she throws the last two stones.

Each role is crucial to the team's success.

“They say a lead can’t win a game, but they can lose a game,” Landsteiner said. "If you throw a stone too high or too deep—well, you have to be very precise."

In serious competition, a missed lead stone alters the entire end and can be difficult to overcome.

The rest of the team depends on the lead's consistency.

“It’s repetition,” Landsteiner said. “You’ve got to throw the same stones over and over, keeping the muscle memory there.”

Even a short break in practice means a loss in muscle memory.

May 1 will be Landsteiner's first visit to Janesville as a curler. He has never curled at Janesville's curling club, but he has competed in Portage and Madison.