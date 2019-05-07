JANESVILLE

The well-documented aging of U.S. veterans organizations is affecting an annual sight in Janesville: fresh flags flying on light poles along major entrances to the city as Memorial Day approaches.

The people who raise the money for the flags and place them on the poles are getting older, but they’re dedicated to climbing those ladders again Saturday, said Tom Stehura, president of the Janesville Patriotic Society.

Stehura said the volunteers average 70 years old, and they’d love to have some younger legs go up the ladders to place about 200 flags.

“It’s getting harder and harder climbing up those ladders,” Stehura said.

The Patriotic Society is an umbrella group for about 30 local organizations that include the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars. Stehura said the volunteers are mostly from the Vietnam era. That war ended more than 40 years ago.

“The Vietnam veterans are dying out,” he said.

To climb the ladders, “I usually put on a good, heavy pair of shoes with good, solid soles on them,” said Stehura, a Vietnam veteran. “I’m trying to work my way to becoming a ladder holder.”

Typically, one person ascends the ladder while two hold it and several others hold flags to warn drivers, Stehura said.

Stehura figures three crews of four to six people can get the job done in 90 minutes.

People often wrongly think the city puts up the flags, Stehura said.

“It’s an all-volunteer effort, and it’s all to honor the vets and to make the city proud of the service the veterans have done,” he said.

The metal brackets were welded and donated by General Motors workers years ago, he said.

Stehura said the volunteers plan to put flags on the Veterans Memorial, Monterey and Bellrichard bridges, but that might have to wait until they arrange for a bucket truck.

The Bellrichard Bridge, by the way, was named to honor a Medal of Honor winner from Janesville who died saving fellow soldiers in the Vietnam War.