Starting Friday, Jan. 1, Old Fashion Bakery's Beloit and Janesville locations will be open Sundays rather than Saturdays, according to a news release.
The Janesville bakery at 1520 Creston Park Drive will be open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, and the Beloit location at 1255 Park St. will be open from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays. Both locations will be closed Saturdays.
Owners Dennis and Rose Mulcahy said they decided to close on Saturday, the seventh-day Sabbath, based on the story of creation in the Bible.