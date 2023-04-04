JANESVILLE — Anyone who gauged foot traffic at Rock County polling places early on Tuesday might have predicted the day’s voter turnout would smash an all-time record.
Rock County Clerk Lisa Tollefson said on Tuesday morning that reports from voting precinct bosses showed a flood of early-bird voters — making it appear as though Rock County precincts were on pace to see a historic 65% to 70% turnout.
Tollefson later said foot traffic had settled by mid-afternoon Tuesday, prompting her to downshift her voter turnout prediction to about 45%.
But she pointed out Tuesday’s polling activity would easily surpass the more typical 18% countywide voter turnout reported in the 2021 spring election.
Supreme Court race
Local officials said they suspect turnout might have been affected by the contentious, and at times vicious, Wisconsin Supreme Court race between two candidates who locked horns for months over wildly differing views on religion, critical race theory, ethics in criminal justice, and women's reproductive rights.
The state judiciary race might have put voters on the road to toppling the local record of 62,000 ballots cast in the 2016 spring election.
On Tuesday evening, the Associated Press declared progressive-leaning Milwaukee area judge Janet Protasiewicz as the winner over Dane County conservative judge Daniel Kelly, ending the months’ long mudslinging battle for control of the state's high court.
Kelly and his supporters had unsuccessfully launched dozens of political attack ads that claimed Protasiewicz’s courtroom coddled violent criminals.
The ads also stoked fears Protasiewicz's would run a court that was a safe-haven for healthcare workers accused of performing abortions now considered "illegal" following a controversial, U.S. Supreme Court rollback last June of the decades-old Roe v Wade ruling -- the main framework for women's reproductive health care rights.
Tollefson said she believes the uptick was tied to the nearly $80 million in advertising in the Supreme Court race between Protasiewicz and Kelly.
Brisk voting reported across Rock County early Tuesday may also have come as voters tried to outrun expected midday rain.
Officials said a deluge of rain and hail for about an hour Tuesday sent a river-like flood of ice, hail and storm water washing through a residential street in Sharon, a village east of Beloit on the Rock/Walworth county line.
Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!
Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.