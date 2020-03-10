WILLIAMS BAY
After closing Yerkes Observatory more than a year ago, officials will share Tuesday evening how they plan to reopen the facility, which documents show could offer public tours as early as late summer.
Representatives from the Yerkes Future Foundation and University of Chicago are scheduled to speak at a Williams Bay Plan Commission meeting at the village’s high school starting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The foundation filed a memo with the village outlining the work needed to bring the observatory back into operating condition as the foundation and university near a completed transfer.
Such work—some of which is already underway—includes enlisting advice from experts, getting permits approved by the village, fundraising, ensuring the building is safe to open and developing a master plan for the future, according to the memo.
“It is a daunting but necessary process so we can identify the needs of the building and associated costs,” the memo states.
Two weeks ago, the informational meeting was postponed because of bad weather.
The observatory, which has called itself the "birthplace of modern astrophysics," closed to the public in October 2018.
Since it opened in 1897, the facility has attracted well-known astrophysicists. It’s where Edwin Hubble and Carl Sagan earned their doctorates and where Albert Einstein visited in 1921.
The observatory has taken pride in its telescopes, including a 40-inch refracting telescope officials have said is the largest of its kind.
Dianna Colman of the Yerkes Future Foundation said the foundation and university in October reached an “agreement in principle” for the transfer of ownership after about 18 months of negotiations.
One element that officials had to work through was negotiating with the descendants of Charles T. Yerkes, who had control over parts of the observatory.
The foundation said it has to examine “everything from electrical panels to telescopes, sewer and water line locations to exterior domes, (and) the jammed library sliding door to artifacts in storage.” The foundation also wrote in the memo about developing a collections policy and profiles for hiring staff.
The foundation plans to begin telescope repairs in late 2020, which is when the observatory will have fewer tours and more “down time,” the memo states. Work on the interior dome can begin at a similar time.
After the transfer agreement is complete, the foundation plans to take about 10 weeks to clean, paint, make office assessments and get up to date on lighting and security, according to the memo.
The memo says the observatory needs 50 parking spaces. It currently has fewer than 20 spaces for visitors and staff.
More fundraising will come once permits are approved.
The objective is to open the observatory for public tours in late summer, the memo states.
Officials plan to use volunteers “as much as possible to control costs.”
The foundation plans to ask the village for space in a quarterly mailing to provide updates and for a recommendation that residents limit exterior lighting to minimize light pollution.
The foundation’s stated mission is to maintain the observatory as an “architectural treasure,” keep it open to the public and preserve its reputation.
“We remain dedicated to returning Yerkes Observatory to its rightful place as a vibrant educational institution encouraging young and old to explore all aspects of intellectual ideas and discoveries,” the memo states.
The foundation is “considering the possibility” of adding a conference/visitor center on the property’s west side in about five years, but there are no plans yet.
This story will be updated after Tuesday's meeting.