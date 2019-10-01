JANESVILLE

A Janesville woman escaped her burning home without injury Tuesday after a passerby saw smoke coming from a dryer vent and alerted the woman her basement was on fire, authorities said.

Janesville Fire Department Battalion Chief Chris Lukas said the fire department was called to a basement fire at a one-story, ranch-style home at 2232 Rutledge Ave. at about 9:26 a.m. Tuesday after a passerby saw smoke pouring from the house’s dryer vent.

Lukas said the passerby knocked on the door of the house. A woman inside had been asleep but answered the door. The woman was able to get her pets, three dogs and one cat, and get out of the house unharmed, Lukas said.

Firefighters arrived to see smoke coming from all four sides of the house, Lukas said.

Firefighters extinguished the fire, which Lukas said was contained to the basement and likely started in or around the dryer. Lukas said no one was injured, but the fire caused about $35,000 in damage to the house.

Four adults who live at the residence are temporarily displaced. The Red Cross is assisting them, Lukas said.