In as little as a month or two, the Ho-Chunk Nation could see a major decision on its proposal for a casino in Beloit, according to documents released Friday by the federal Bureau of Indian Affairs.

The bureau published a notice of availability of its final environmental impact statement, which is based on environmental studies the Ho-Chunk tribe submitted to the agency for its proposed Ho-Chunk Gaming Wisconsin casino.

Beloit officials say the notice starts a 30-day comment period that will end with the bureau's decision on whether the tribe can use 33 acres it owns off Colley Road for its “preferred alternative”: a $560 million casino that could create 1,500 jobs and have an annual economic impact of $500 million a year, Rock County officials have estimated.

If the bureau approves the casino proposal, it then goes to Gov. Tony Evers’ desk.

Lori Curtis Luther, Beloit city manager, said the 30-day period will give the bureau a chance to review comments based “mainly on the accuracy of the final concept.” She expects a decision shortly after that.

The environmental impact statement released Friday is a final draft. The bureau released an initial draft last November, and a public hearing on the first draft was held in Beloit last December.

Curtis Luther said the city believes the governor’s office will render a final decision in a few months.

“We’re hopeful to receive final approval by the end of the summer,” she said.

The Ho-Chunk tribe has been preparing since 2012 to move land it owns in Beloit into a trust that could allow its proposed casino to become a reality.

In a statement Friday, Beloit officials said the impact statement's release was “another significant step in the process, which ultimately will allow for one of the most significant entertainment developments and job creators in the stateline region.”

The documents detail the “preferred” casino project along with three alternatives, including a smaller casino development, a retail center with no casino and an option not to develop the land.

The city, Rock County and the Ho-Chunk support the “preferred” alternative.

The tribe has said it’s the only tribe in Wisconsin that doesn’t have a dedicated reservation area. It owns a fractured set of properties around the state and in Minnesota, with about 4,000 acres in trusts that allow developments such as casinos, according to documents filed by the tribe.

The casino proposal has the city's support because it promises hundreds of millions of dollars in economic activity linked to the construction alone, along with future employment growth and annual tax revenues of $50 million.

Written comments filed with the bureau signal some opposition to a Beloit casino. Some comments focus on environmental impacts, and some don't.

A Beloit minister wrote about studies that he says show casinos bring crime and higher rates of poverty and suicide to a community. He wrote that a casino “has a higher probability of disrupting what is now a sound economic turnaround in Beloit."

The Ho-Chunk tribe has said it will work on ways to mitigate suicide risks among problem gamblers.

One Beloit woman wrote that she opposes the project because she believes it will snarl traffic around a nearby school at Colley and Willowbrook roads.

Curtis Luther said Friday that the city plans to widen portions of Colley and Willowbrook roads and add traffic signals as part of the project.

A lawyer for the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Wisconsin wrote that the Ho-Chunk had hired the group as a consultant after an internal audit showed the tribe’s workforce training and development program was “dramatically ineffective.”

The chamber said it spent “millions of dollars” on workforce training and development services, but the tribe rescinded the contract and for more than two years refused to pay $2.5 million for the services, according to documents filed with the bureau.

The chamber wrote that it believes the tribe broke an agreement and has relied on “sovereign immunity” to avoid paying its debt, according to the documents.

The Hispanic chamber has asked the bureau to consider its comments in its final decision.