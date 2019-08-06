EVANSVILLE

Evansville officials blame maintenance on a city well and local construction projects as reasons for discolored water coming out of residents' taps, according to a post on the city's Facebook page.

The discoloration, which has drawn complaints, is caused by naturally occurring manganese that exists in the city's aquifer and settles in water pipes, the post states.

It is not a sign of poor water quality, officials say in the post.

"The city takes water quality very seriously. Samples are taken from around the city weekly to ensure the safety of our water," the post states. "These tests are done in compliance with DNR water quality standards. No tests have come back to date showing a need for concern."

When exposed to air, manganese oxidizes and takes on a rusty color. To prevent oxidation, the city adds a blended phosphate called Aqua Mag to water drawn from city wells, according to the post.

Recent disturbances in the water mains have stirred up the manganese. The disturbances are caused by several projects, including maintenance on Well 3, reconstruction of Second Street and construction on JC McKenna Middle School, according to the post.

Officials say they plan to flush the city's water hydrants in about four weeks, which will help break up and flush the manganese out of the system.

"Residents should start to see things returning to normal as we have all 3 wells running and water-related projects come to an end," the post states.