The average Janesville resident stands to pay a little bit less on their upcoming city property tax bill than an earlier projection estimated after the state listed some local manufacturing properties with larger property tax assessments than what the city had anticipated.
City Finance Director David Godek told the Janesville City Council on Monday night that residents who live in the Janesville School District on average will see an increase on their tax bill from 2020 of about $104. That’s about $17 less than the $121 increase per resident the city had estimated during the annual budget hearing earlier this month.
Godek said the change comes in large part because the city learned it would have “more favorable” rates for curb-and-gutter replacements. Plus, Godek said, the state Department of Revenue calculated the assessed value of some commercial properties to be higher than anticipated.
“That raised the assessed value overall, and so that lowers the (tax) rate that each individual taxpayer would have to pay,” Godek said.
The city council on Monday unanimously approved an amendment to the budget that incorporates the state’s update to manufacturing property assessments. The council also approved a separate ordinance amendment that allows the city of Janesville to increase commercial permit fees.
Among those changes: The city enacted a new $250 charge for plan “re-reviews.” Godek said the fee increases are intended to help the city cover planning department costs.
The council will be asked in a special meeting Tuesday, Nov. 30, to approve the 2022 tax levy, which essentially sets the new tax rate used to calculate residents’ tax bills. The city's tax is just one part of residents' property tax bills. Rock County, Blackhawk Technical College and school districts also tax property owners.
Much of the increase to residents’ burden on their upcoming city tax bill won’t be tied to changes in residents’ own property assessments. Rather, the increase will come primarily through a doubling of the city’s annual wheel tax from $20 to $40 per resident vehicle and an average tax hike in stormwater fees of about $33 per resident that comes as the city shifts 100% of curb and gutter replacement costs to residents through a utility chargeback.
