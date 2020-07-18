JANESVILLE
Restoration of the Monterey lagoon has progressed as planned and is expected to wrap up later this summer, said Paul Woodard, public works director.
Contractor Bjoin Limestone finished dredging the lagoon in June, Woodard said.
Now, the material is drying before it is reshaped and capped with 6 inches of topsoil later this summer, Woodard said.
A 6-inch topsoil cap is mandated by the state Department of Natural Resources to prevent people from coming into contact with the sediment dredged from the lagoon.
Levels of sediment contamination are “assumed to be low,” according to the DNR.
Soil in the lagoon was exposed after the Monterey Dam was removed and the lagoon drained in summer 2018.
A previous contractor, Drax, had told the city the “organic muck” at the bottom of the lagoon is not suitable for piling into a berm or embankment as the city had planned.
Woodard said he was pleased with dredging work done by Bjoin Limestone, the current contractor.
Hot, dry weather will help speed up the project. Delays could happen if the city sees a cool, wet end to summer, Woodard said.
Once the topsoil is added, the lagoon will be seeded with native plants, Woodard said. It will take several years before the lagoon-turned-detention-pond looks finished, he said.
Picnic and lawn space will be added along the river near the Monterey Rock.
In its draft 2021-2025 strategic plan, the city has proposed hiring a consultant and design firm to look into Monterey Park repurposing in 2022 with plans for park upgrades or changes in 2023.
During a special city council meeting, Parks Director Cullen Slapak said the designs would be separate from the Monterey Area River Restoration project and would focus specifically on improving park functions.
Council member Jim Farrell asked that the Monterey Park consultant hiring be moved up to 2021 because he thinks the park is "really important."