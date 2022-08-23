Mark Freitag has officially tendered his resignation to the city of Janesville, and the city manager of nine years intends to leave City Hall by Oct. 22.
Following an unrelated city committee meeting on the proposed ice arena project at Uptown Janesville Tuesday afternoon, Janesville City Council member Douglas Marklein told a Gazette reporter that Freitag handed in his resignation Tuesday.
The resignation was expected after Freitag was officially hired as the new city manager in Westminster, Colorado on Monday night. Freitag earlier had accepted the job as the Denver suburb’s top administrator earlier this month.
Marklein confirmed that Freitag’s resignation was official as of Tuesday morning. Under his contract, which Winchester City Council officials OK’d Monday night, Freitag starts Oct. 24. That gives him 60 days to close out his work here in Janesville.
City council president Paul Benson told The Gazette earlier that he planned to set a special city council to discuss a potential search for a city manager and to appoint an interim city manager. Benson said the council couldn’t hold such a meeting until Freitag officially resigned.
Marklein said it’s likely the council would meet to discuss those matters later this week, but as of Tuesday afternoon, no date for a special session was set.
Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!
Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.