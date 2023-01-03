JANESVILLE—A school resource officer whose duty pistol misfired in September at Edison Middle School retired Tuesday from the Janesville Police Department.
The department announced via a Nixle alert Tuesday that Denise Stutika had retired after 25 years with the force and was being honored for her years of service.
Stutika is one of six longtime department members who either retired in December or will retire in January. Others include detectives Chris Buescher and Steve Williams, Sgt. Dean Sukus and officers Erin Briggs and Todd Schumann.
Police Chief David Moore said many of them were part of a “big hiring process” in the 1990s. Moore told The Gazette he intends to use the Nixle service to publicly announce the other retirements throughout the coming week.
Stutika had been with the department since 1997. She had also worked in the department’s Special Operations and Street Crimes units and the Domestic Violence Intervention team, among other duties.
Moore told The Gazette on Tuesday he didn’t think the Edison incident influenced Stutika’s decision to retire.
“She was pretty confident that what happened was accidental and we found conclusively it was an accident,” Moore said. “I had forgotten that and that there may be some speculation about it.”
Moore also said Stutika, per department policy, had already made her intent to retire known several months before the Edison incident.
“All of our employees have to give a one-year of intent (to retire) and a 90-day notice. She announced to us a year ago, maybe more, and then she gave her 90-day notice,” Moore said.
Pistol misfire
While on duty at Edison on Sept. 19 Stutika’s 90-mm Smith & Wesson pistol discharged in her holster. The gun discharged one bullet into the floor. No one was injured.
A preliminary internal investigation found the discharge was unintentional. The department said at the time it believed the gun was defective and sent it to Smith & Wesson to be checked.
The manufacturer denied the department’s claim that the pistol was defective. Soon after that, the police department issued a statement saying it believed a strap on Stutika’s backpack was to blame. Security camera footage showed her pulling at the backpack, which had hooked around the firearm.
Sgt. Ben Thompson told the Janesville School Board in December that it appeared Stutika “could not take her backpack off cleanly without some sort of resistance.”
“At this point, the only reasonable, although not provable, cause of the discharge is most likely the backpack strap tail getting into the holster and engaging the trigger. We looked at the backpack and found it was possible for the backpack strap tail to get into the holster,” a department press release stated at the time.
The holster was also sent back to its manufacturer, Safariland, which also denied its product was defective.
Analysis done for The Gazette showed the Edison incident was the only recorded unintentional discharge of a Janesville police officer’s firearm in at least seven years out a total of 107 discharges.
