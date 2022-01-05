Steve Knox, a 21-year veteran of the Janesville Police Department, is the department’s latest retiree, according to a news release from the department.
Knox announced his retirement Monday after 21 years of service. A Janesville native and graduate of Parker High School, he started his career managing a fitness center after graduating with a physical fitness/training degree from UW-La Crosse and a degree in dietetics from UW-Madison.
After spending time managing a fitness center in Malaysia, Knox returned to his hometown and became an officer at the Janesville Police Department in 2000. Over the next 21 years, he held assignments as a patrol officer, a ballistic engineered armored response counter attack truck (BEARCAT) operator, a bike patrol officer and as a member of the department’s safety committee.
Knox joins four other recently retired Janesville law enforcement officials: Deputy Police Chief Terry Sheridan, Detective Dale Stutika, and officers Nathan Blank and Jeff Jacoby.
Sheridan, who spent 30 years with Janesville’s police department, retired Monday after acting as deputy chief since 2018. In the years leading up to his promotion, he held positions across the department, including sergeant and lieutenant.
A graduate of police science from Blackhawk Technical College, Sheridan later earned a bachelor’s degree in public administration from Upper Iowa University. His past roles in his hometown police force included patrol, special operations unit, Intoxilyzer operator, bike patrol officer, field training officer and field coordinator.
His father, Terry Sheridan Sr., was a longtime member of the Janesville Fire Department, whom Sheridan credited for bringing him to a career in public service.
Stutika became an officer in 1990 and served with the Janesville Police Department for his entire career. The Madison native earned a degree in business administration from UW-Whitewater, working in sales prior to graduation, and later pursued a job in law enforcement out of desire for public service.
Over the course of his time in law enforcement, Stutika held a variety of assignments including patrol officer, field training officer, member of the Special Operations Unit and SWAT officer. In 2009, he was named to the detective bureau, where he investigated sexual assaults, armed robberies and homicides for the remainder of his time on the force.
Blank announced his retirement Dec. 20 after 25 years of service. Hired in 1996, the Green Bay native attended Northeast Wisconsin Technical College before earning his law enforcement certification from Blackhawk Tech.
Through the years, Blank served as a patrol officer and oversaw the department’s abandoned vehicle program. He also led the department’s Police Chaplain program, served as a child safety seat technician and mentored new officers in the department’s reporting system.
Jacoby announced his retirement Dec. 30 after a 30-year career with the department. Originally from Sauk County, Jacoby attended UW-Platteville, where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice.
After being hired in 1991, Jacoby was given multiple assignments including patrol officer, bike officer and DARE officer. He also served as a resource officer at Franklin Middle School for 10 years.
In 2007 he became an identification officer, a role which saw him process evidence in sexual assaults, armed robberies, traffic fatalities and other serious crimes. He was recognized in 2012 for his work in identifying and collecting evidence during an arson investigation.