JANESVILLE

Rock for Recovery, an annual event focusing on drug addiction treatment and prevention, will kick off at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at the Craig Center on the Rock County 4-H Fairgrounds, 1301 Craig Ave.

The evening will start with an awareness walk, and a resource fair and guest speakers are scheduled afterward. A candlelight vigil will begin at 7:45 p.m. to remember loved ones lost to addiction.

The Rock County Rx Drug Abuse and Heroin Task Force organized the event with help from Janesville Mobilizing 4 Change, the Rock County Drug Court Treatment Program and Rock County Human Services.

For walk registration forms, visit jm4c.org/event/rock-for-recovery-2019.