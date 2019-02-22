JANESVILLE

Officials at the Oconomowoc YMCA are taking over executive leadership of the YMCA of Northern Rock County under an agreement the Y says will last three months and possibly longer.

YMCA of Northern Rock County Board President Steve Yeko in a statement released to media and Y members Friday afternoon said the Y is bringing in “interim” leadership from the YMCA at Pabst Farms in Oconomowoc to review the Y’s operations and find areas of improvement.

The agreement takes effect Monday and will last three months “with an option to extend the engagement as appropriate,” Yeko wrote in the statement.

The move comes in the wake of the Y board announcing earlier this week that longtime Y CEO Tom Den Boer was leaving the Y.

The Y has been in upheaval for weeks amid concerns by some members that Y leadership lacks transparency in its governance and finances. Members also made allegations Den Boer and a former board president had removed board members and paying members without due process after they'd questioned the leadership and sought documents.

The Y board in January launched an internal investigation over the concerns. It had faced threats early this year of a lawsuit by members who said the board had wrongfully denied them access to financial and governance records.

Yeko, Y leadership and its public relations firm have not publicly given any reasons to explain Den Boer’s departure. Den Boer had been on paid, administrative leave for weeks during an investigation the board was carrying out with a hired law firm.

On Friday, Yeko wrote that the Pabst Farms Y staff will “work closely” with Janesville's management team. He said Angie Bolson, vice president of strategic initiatives at the Pabst Farms Y, will provide the main leadership and guidance at the Janesville Y during the “interim” period.

Yeko wrote that Jon Lange, chief executive officer at the Pabst Farms Y, “will also work closely with our staff, our members and our community to help our YMCA succeed.”

The Gazette will update this story.