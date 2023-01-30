JANESVILLE — Rock County residents pursuing a four-year nursing degree will soon be able to do that without making a long commute to class.
In a move that’s expected to boost the number of new and existing nurses at Rock County hospitals, UW-Whitewater will begin in the fall offering a bachelor of science degree in nursing at its Rock County campus in Janesville.
The program, a first of its kind in Rock County, will give those seeking a four-year nursing degree access to a bachelor’s degree program with potential clinical placement at local medical facilities including Mercyhealth, SSM Health St. Mary’s and Beloit Memorial hospitals, as well as at the Rock County Public Health Department.
The program aims to eventually graduate 40 to 50 nurses a year — a potential solution to a yearslong gap in nursing education in Rock County.
UW-Whitewater announced last week it intends to bring to the UW-Whitewater campus on Janesville’s south side the fully accredited program based on Edgewood College’s nursing program. It will include full faculty involvement and a range of classroom instruction and clinical experiences and would augment an existing two-year associate nursing degree program at Blackhawk Technical College in Janesville.
UW-Whitewater officials said some Rock County residents have already enrolled for the fall semester.
Michele Demmin, who directs professional development and nursing education at Mercyhealth, said a face-to-face nursing bachelor’s degree would benefit both new nursing students and local nurses who have already earned two-year degrees who seek to further their education, without a commute.
“We do have a longstanding nursing program in Rock County, but you can only get so many students in the program at one time. Adding an additional nursing program to our area will benefit all the hospitals in the area. It'll bring clinicals to the hospital, so that the students get the opportunity to see what each hospital is like,” Demmin said.
“Then, once they are done with school, they could have the opportunity for a job locally versus having to drive somewhere else for work.”
The coursework would include two days a week of instruction and one day a week of of clinical practice under a local nursing supervisor at one of Rock County’s health care providers, UW-Whitewater officials said.
Demmin said the program’s timing is crucial, as local health care providers face an ongoing wave of retirements by nurses with decades of experience. The upswing in retirements comes as Baby Boomers leave the workforce, a trend that has accelerated in the COVID-19 era, particularly in the health care field.
UW-Whitewater estimates there are at least 1,500 vacant nursing positions across the southern part of the state at a time when the demand for additional nurses is expected to grow at a 6% clip over the next 5-10 years.
The university estimates that Rock County nurses earn $83,000 a year on average, significantly above the $52,000 estimated per capita income in Rock County, according to the Federal Reserve.
Under the new program, students at UW-Whitewater's Janesville campus would first complete an associate degree of arts with a nursing emphasis. Then they'd be eligible to enroll in Edgewood College’s School of Nursing at UW- Whitewater’s Janesville campus.
Edgewood College officials say its Henry Predolin School of Nursing is investing in equipment to run the program in Janesville. Edgewood is considering at some point offering a full-scale lab for nursing education on the Janesville campus.
