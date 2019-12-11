JANESVILLE

The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission will hold an open house and public meeting Thursday, Dec. 12, as part of its review of an operating license application for SHINE Medical Technologies.

SHINE has applied for a license to operate a 45,000-square-foot nuclear accelerator facility that it is building on Janesville’s south side.

The open house will run from 5 to 6 p.m., and the public meeting will run from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Celtic House at Glen Erin Golf Club, 1417 W. Airport Road.

Janesville City Council members might attend, but no council action will be taken.