BELOIT — Walking past NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes’ nuclear medicine shipping rooms at the company’s Beloit campus, Jim Harvey said it still feels surreal when he notices a detail nearly hidden amid 55 acres of high-tech production facilities.
It’s a few small words stamped on a cardboard box used to ship radioactive medicine prepared on site: “Made in the USA with non-high enriched uranium Mo-99 production.”
For people like Harvey, a nuclear physicist and chief science officer at NorthStar, they’re proof the company is reaching a goal to lead a massive pivot by the U.S. health care industry — toward domestic production of nuclear radioisotopes to treat cancer and aid in medical imaging tests.
Harvey may be seeing many more of those stamped boxes in years to come as NorthStar vaults ahead with a 90,000-square-foot expansion at its campus at 1800 Gateway Boulevard in Beloit.
The expansion will add a new nuclear accelerator facility and contract medicine production division. Both projects are aimed at driving NorthStar’s plans to produce cancer therapy radioisotopes now headed for clinical trials in the U.S. and globally.
On the ground, it means the company expects to grow to at least 500 employees at its Beloit headquarters. That’s nearly 10 times as many employees the company had when it launched with 55 people in Beloit in 2015.
The Beloit campus was originally designed to be company headquarters and a processing site for radioisotopes made exclusively at a government-owned nuclear reactor in Missouri.
Now, in 2023, Harvey said the company is capable of making batches of medical isotopes in Beloit by using a nuclear particle accelerator to shoot invisible atomic beams at small targets metals made of molybdenum and copper.
NorthStar still makes all its isotopes in Missouri, but that will change later this year, possibly as early as this month, when Beloit launches commercial production for a copper-based radioisotope that’s in clinical trials now, NorthStar CEO Steve Merrick said.
NorthStar’s employee headcount in Beloit is now 330, an increase of about 60 employees compared to a year ago. And the company is actively hiring, with openings for nuclear accelerator operators and process and manufacturing engineers showing on the company’s own website.
Merrick said NorthStar would use a new 30,000-square-foot nuclear accelerator facility now under construction to produce the cancer therapy material Actinium-225. It’s a radioactive isotope that releases concentrated atomic particles powerful enough to shatter and destroy the DNA strands that make up individual cancer cells.
NorthStar would be the first company to produce the therapeutic drug at commercial scale. Merrick said pending FDA approval, he believes NorthStar should soon be producing and shipping Ac-225 to patients who’d initially use the cancer therapy in clinical trials.
As radioisotopes go, Actinium has a relatively long nuclear half-life. It takes 10 days to degrade, which makes it a promising therapy for a nationwide and global market.
“The 10-day half-life means that you can actually ship it globally,” Merrick said. “I think for clinical trial needs, that’s very appropriate. Assuming actinium does become as big as everybody thinks it will, I think we’d eventually end up with a couple of US manufacturers, a couple of European and a couple of Asian manufacturers. But initially, yes, we could supply globally.”
Under a land development deal approved recently by the city of Beloit, NorthStar is now breaking ground to build a 55,000 square-foot processing facility.
The building, which will stand on a vista below a set of apartments on a ridge to the south, would be geared to produce and ship out potentially dozens of different varieties of Actinium-225 cancer drugs on contract, Harvey said.
Right now, technicians are installing a set of nuclear particle accelerators the size of large power transformers that will be used to fire atomic beams at Actinium targets. The accelerators, along with so-called “hot cells,” where the nuclear accelerator beams hit the target metals used to make nuclear medicine, are the major pieces of hi-tech equipment used at production facilities at NorthStar’s growing campus.
Beloit is using the first accelerator cells it completed in 2021 to produce Copper-67. That’s the radioactive isotope that Merrick said is in ongoing clinical trials that show the material can target cancer cells while limiting damage to healthy cells nearby.
Merrick said those properties could make the copper isotope useful in treating cancers in younger children whose body systems are still developing.
The company supplies nuclear medicine pharmacies that distribute its medicines with proprietary equipment designed to activate and mix doses of radioisotopes for patient use.