JANESVILLE
The Rock County Progressives will sponsor a virtual presentation on “The Elections and the Media” on Wednesday, Nov. 11.
Robert McChesney, an author, college professor, host of the weekly talk show "Media Matter" and co-founder of the media reform organization Free Press, will be the guest speaker.
The meeting opens at 6 p.m. with McChesney speaking at 6:30 p.m.
Residents can sign up to receive an invitation or watch the presentation on the Rock County Progressives Facebook group page.
For more information, email rockcountyprogressives@gmail.com.