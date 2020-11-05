JANESVILLE

The Rock County Progressives will sponsor a virtual presentation on “The Elections and the Media” on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

Robert McChesney, an author, college professor, host of the weekly talk show "Media Matter" and co-founder of the media reform organization Free Press, will be the guest speaker.

The meeting opens at 6 p.m. with McChesney speaking at 6:30 p.m.

Residents can sign up to receive an invitation or watch the presentation on the Rock County Progressives Facebook group page.

For more information, email rockcountyprogressives@gmail.com.

