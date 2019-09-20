BELOIT

NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes on Thursday celebrated completion of a processing facility and the start of construction of a particle accelerator building.

The particle accelerator building will shift NorthStar’s isotope production from a reactor in Columbia, Missouri, to the Beloit complex. The accelerators are under construction in Belgium, NorthStar CEO Stephen Merrick said during a ceremony attended by more than 200 federal, state and local officials.

NorthStar received FDA approval in February 2018 to market its patented RadioGenix system to radiopharmacies across the country. Last year culminated with the company being recognized by the U.S. Department of Energy Nuclear Security Administration as the first domestic producer of non-uranium molybdenum-99 in nearly three decades.

Moly-99 is used in combination with technetium-99, the most widely used isotope in radio-medical imaging. Tc-99 is used in 40 million procedures worldwide each year to diagnose cancer, heart disease, infection and inflammation. The U.S. accounts for 50 percent of all moly-99 and Tc-99 used in the global health care market.

National Nuclear Security Administration adviser Jeffrey Chamberlin said he first visited Beloit to meet with NorthStar officials who had a vision but little infrastructure in place.

Chamberlin said unplanned reactor outages revealed “endemic flaws” in the global supply chain that is reliant on weapons-grade, highly-enriched uranium, which is a national security threat to countries worldwide. He said that makes NorthStar’s domestic production of isotopes without highly-enriched uranium all the more valuable.

“That was a possibility that still seemed very far away when we stood on that hill eight years ago. The land has transformed into a new and expanding complex,” Chamberlin said.

NorthStar has a goal of providing half of all U.S. demand for Mo-99, and Chamberlin said Thursday’s event was a “key step in that journey for innovation and execution.”

The company has received private investment from groups such as Hendricks Holding and Oberland Capital Management.

“Every time I would make an investment, I knew that I was doing something that was world-changing,” Diane Hendricks, chairwoman of Hendricks Holding, said at Thursday’s ceremony. “I knew they were looking at something to change the industry and looking to make the world a safer place.”

Merrick said NorthStar has 170 employees, with more expected hires at the Beloit corporate headquarters and in Madison at the NorthStar research and development facility.

Another moly-99 startup, SHINE Medical Technologies, is building a moly-99 production facility on Janesville’s south side. SHINE has said it could ramp up manufacturing by 2022.