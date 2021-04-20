BELOIT
NorthStar Medical Radiosotopes hit a major milestone in its plan to produce radioactive medical isotopes in Rock County on Tuesday with the arrival of two long-awaited nuclear accelerators at its Beloit campus.
Tuesday morning, the company received two 24-ton electron beam particle accelerators developed and built in Belgium. They are the engines that will power NorthStar’s plan to produce a big share of the national market for medical molybdenum-99 and other pharmaceutical isotopes.
NorthStar officials say it will take about three months to link the accelerators to equipment at the company’s new isotope production facility. The company still needs federal regulatory approval to use the accelerators for commercial production of isotopes.
But NorthStar believes that approval could come in late 2022, allowing it to push ahead with production of medical moly-99 in Beloit by early 2023.
“We’d hope it (production) would happen by Jan. 1, 2023, the start of that year,” NorthStar CEO and President Stephen Merrick told The Gazette during a tour of NorthStar’s $80-million isotope production facility Tuesday.
NorthStar has been commercially producing moly-99 for about two years using a government research reactor in Columbia, Missouri, but it’s long planned to begin producing moly-99 in Beloit, as well.
Merrick said the gearing up of Beloit as a nuclear accelerator site will give NorthStar additional production capability and backup capacity for periods when its accelerators or contract reactor go offline for service and maintenance work.
The Beloit production facility also is set up to expand if NorthStar seeks to add accelerators for more moly-99 production.
Merrick said the two accelerators use an electron beam to fire at nearly the speed of light at a quarter-sized natural molybdenum target. The accelerator beams cause a reaction that knocks loose a single electron from pure molybdenum, creating the radioactive isotope moly-99.
NorthStar has invested about $5 million in each accelerator. Both are big enough to fill a one-car garage, and they pack the power of about 125 standard microwave ovens, Merrick said.
NorthStar’s plans to launch radioisotope production in Beloit come as another Rock County company, SHINE Medical Technologies, is deep into construction of a nuclear isotope production plant on Janesville’s south side.
SHINE, a competitor of NorthStar, has said it is on track to begin commercial production of moly-99, and eventually other isotopes, in Janesville sometime in 2022.
Both companies say they aim to grab as much as 20% of the market share for domestic production of moly-99.
That would make Rock County a national hub for domestic production of nuclear medicine.
Moly-99 is an isotope that’s used as an illuminating agent in bone and heart tissue scans in thousands of medical tests a day. It has been in short supply globally for more than a decade as aging government nuclear reactors used to make the drug are being phased out of use.
The Gazette will add to this story.