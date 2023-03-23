MILTON — Even elementary school kids have bad days. Now, when the going gets tough for students at Northside Intermediate School, they can turn to a new pair of floppy ears for comfort.

Hazel, a 16-month-old black lab who so far has been intermittently present at Northside, getting to know the students, is the district’s first full-time therapy dog. Her first day on the job was Monday.

