Gaby Reilly reads a book to Northside Intermediate School’s full-time therapy dog Hazel while inside the guidance counselor’s room Tuesday in Milton. The 15-month-old black Lab helped calm an upset Gaby during her visit.
Top: Northside Intermediate School’s therapy dog Hazel looks up in anticipation of a treat while inside the school’s offices Tuesday in Milton. The 15-month-old black Lab is the school’s first full-time therapy dog. Above: Gaby Reilly reads a book to Hazel while inside the guidance counselor’s room Tuesday. The therapy dog helped calm an upset Gaby during her visit. Right: Cyrus Cass pets Hazel while inside the Northside Intermediate School’s office Tuesday.
MILTON — Even elementary school kids have bad days. Now, when the going gets tough for students at Northside Intermediate School, they can turn to a new pair of floppy ears for comfort.
Hazel, a 16-month-old black lab who so far has been intermittently present at Northside, getting to know the students, is the district’s first full-time therapy dog. Her first day on the job was Monday.
Hazel was donated by OccuPaws, a Madison-based nonprofit organization that trains dogs to be service dogs for visually impaired people.
This week, Hazel has been listening to students and spending time with them. On Tuesday, fourth grader Gaby Reilly was feeling a little down, so she read to Hazel a couple of times throughout the day.
“It’s really fun because she sits there and actually listens. If it was my dog, she would just run away and not focus at all,” Gaby said.
Staff and administrators have been pushing for some time for a therapy dog at the school. Principal Jon Lyon said several studies have indicated that even just reading to dogs can boost students’ morale.
With a growing emphasis on mental health in society in general, morale has become a focus in schools, Lyon said.
“I think there’s evidence to suggest that canines have calming effects on people. If a student is upset and isn’t connecting real well with adults and peers, I think that’s how we’ll utilize her,” Lyon said. “I think six or seven students she’s interacted with today... she’s been able to calm down. Ultimately, our goal is to get students back in the classroom learning, so if Ms. Hazel can help us do that, I think that’s how we end up using her.”
Hazel can also be used as an incentive with students who are struggling with behavior, special education teacher Sherri Buescher said.
Buescher had been encouraging the district to bring Hazel in as a therapy dog. She said Hazel wasn’t quite the right fit to be a service dog but showed a desire to work with people and to support them. She felt placing Hazel in the district would be the right fit, noting that she and students had hit it off so well.
“Some of our most-struggling students already have a connection with her,” Buescher said.
Lyon said Hazel’s day-to-day work will depend on student needs. Hazel gets breaks daily from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Lyon, Assistant Principal Cassie Jemilo, Buescher and Lisa Hanauska have been trained as handlers. Hazel lives with Hanauska.
“She’s all business. When the vest comes off, she’s playful. She’ll play tug of war,” Hanauska said, adding that Hazel won’t play until her vest is off for the day.
Gaby, the girl who read with Hazel earlier this week, first met the pup when she was still a service dog. She said there is an art to interacting with therapy dogs like Hazel. They need people to be a little extra nice and people to allow them to get used to their scents.
“If you don’t reward them, they might not be a good dog and not listen,” Reilly said.
Jemilo has a robot dog named Charlie in her office that she has used as a therapy dog for students in the past. Charlie “breathes,” so the simulation of talking with him is close to the real thing, but not exactly.
“The real thing with Ms. Hazel is much better,” Jemilo said.
