JANESVILLE
Several local nonprofits are partnering to offer a virtual discussion, “Working Together When COVID-19 and Racial Disparities Meet,” from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17.
Led by Beloit College assistant professor Ron Watson, the discussion will highlight longtime racial disparities in health care, employment, education and child care and how the pandemic has magnified those disparities.
Participants also will hear from a Latinx mother who is living with the realities created by such disparities.
Registration is required.
Partner organizations include the Diversity Action Team of Rock County, YWCA Rock County, Community Action of Rock and Walworth counties, Beloit NAACP Branch 3251, UW Extension in Rock County and Hedberg Public Library. A Zoom video-conference link will be posted on each partner’s social media page.