JANESVILLE
The Rock County Historical Society is accepting nominations for its annual History Makers Awards.
A committee selected past award recipients, but starting this year, the historical society will accept nominations from the public for the Community Pride Award, Phoenix Award and Scholar Award.
Community Pride honors a person, organization or businesses that used history to make an impact on Rock County in the past year.
Phoenix celebrates a person, family or business that restored and reused a historic structure to boost economic development or improve life in Rock County.
The Scholar Award is presented to a person who has demonstrated historical scholarship or studied a theme or topic connected to Rock County.
Residents may submit only one nomination per day. Nomination forms are available at rchs.us/history-makers-gala.
All nominations are due by Feb. 29, and the winners will be announced March 3 on the historical society’s website.
Recipients will receive their awards at the History Makers Gala at 6 p.m. April 25 at the Janesville Country Club.