JANESVILLE
The city of Janesville is accepting nominations for the second annual "Coolest Thing Made in Janesville" contest in celebration of Manufacturing Month in October.
Residents can nominate as many “cool things” as they wish by filling out a nomination form at growjanesville.com/community/2020-coolest-thing-made-in-janesville. Nominations must be submitted by midnight Aug. 30, according to a city news release.
The top 15 nominees will be chosen Sept. 1-14, and the five finalists will be picked Sept. 16-29.
The final round of voting runs Oct. 1-15. The winner will be announced Oct. 16 and recognized at the Nov. 9 city council meeting, according to the release.
For questions or more information, contact economic development coordinator Nancy McDonald at 608-755-3180 or mcdonaldna@ci.janesville.wi.us.