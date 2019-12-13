JANESVILLE

Craig High School is accepting nominations for the 2020 additions to the Alumni Honor Wall.

The wall recognizes efforts of Janesville and Craig High School alumni who have faithfully served their communities.

Nominees are chosen based on excellence in their profession, athletics and entertainment, science and technology, industry and entrepreneurship or community and government services.

Submissions are due by Friday, Jan. 17.

The winners will be unveiled at the 2020 induction ceremony April 24 at Craig High School, 401 S. Randall Ave.

Nomination forms are available at craighighschool.org/about-us/honor-wall.

For questions, contact Tricia Jones at 608-743-5210 or tjones@janesville.k12.wi.gov.