TOWN OF MILTON
Investigators continue their work on an April 21 fire that destroyed numerous vacation trailers, boats and golf carts at Lakeland RV Campground, but no cause has been determined, Milton Fire Department Battalion Chief Pete Mory said.
“You can’t rule out anything at this time," Mory said Thursday. "We’re just looking at all the evidence. … Due to the fact that so much burned, nobody around, it’s going to be hard to prove anything right now."
The fire destroyed 10 trailers, and two more were damaged but salvageable.
Mory said the campground was closed that day, and only a handful of employees were there. The last employee left at 5:40 p.m. Firefighters were dispatched at 6:47 p.m.
Rock County Sheriff’s Office detectives are helping the fire department investigate. They might have something to report next week, Mory said.