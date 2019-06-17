JANESVILLE

When was the last time you were tempted to turn on your furnace in June?

Or May, for that matter.

This year, late spring in southern Wisconsin feels like late spring on the coast of Lake Superior.

As you hunker down in your sweater and winter slippers, consider some numbers:

From May 1 through June 16, only seven days with temperatures in the 80s were recorded this year in Janesville.

During the same period last year, the mercury reached 80 degrees or higher on 22 days. Five of those days were in the 90s.

The highest temperature so far this spring: 83.

The average high temperature for May 2019 in Janesville was 66.3. That’s 5.3 degrees lower than the historical average for May, based on Gazette weather data going back to 1948.

The average high for the first 16 days of June 2019 was 75.6. That’s 3.9 degrees below the June average.

It’s not terribly unusual weather, however, said Andy Boxell, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Sullivan.

“Spring, by its nature being a transition season, sees a lot of variability in terms of how quickly we warm up,” Boxell said, noting that in some years, even March can bless us with warm days.

But that didn’t happen this year, either.

Boxell said high-altitude winds are steering northeast winds across the region, which is keeping things cool.

A non-meteorologist who shall remain nameless said it’s like a giant air conditioner sitting on the border with Canada and blowing hard toward the south.

Boxell said this week will continue to be cool, but in a week to 10 days, high temperatures could be in the high 70s and low 80s, which is around average for June.

“A little bit of hope on horizon. Too early for specifics,” he said.

Meanwhile, most people would love a little warmth, including farmers and sunbathers.

As The Gazette reported last week, this spring’s low temperatures and high rainfall amounts are expected to depress crop yields.

There might be silver linings in all this, however: We’re not burning cash running our air conditioners, and old men are keeping their shirts on.