Lisa Peternel never imagined she would touch so many lives when she was hired to teach in the YWCA Rock County’s child care program.

On June 28, Peternel retired after almost 28 years.

She worked at the YWCA from 1987 to 1988 and then returned in 1992.

For a quarter-century, Peternel was the child care program’s director, making sure children had a safe, affordable and enriching environment.

It was no small task.

In 2018, the YWCA’s before- and after-school program served 700 children, making it the largest such program in Rock County.

Peternel is proud of its growth under her leadership.

Today, the YWCA offers before- and after-school programs at 10 Janesville elementary schools and two Milton elementary schools in cooperation with the school districts.

Peternel is pleased with the strong support she has had over the years from school district staff and parents.

“The staff has equal investment in caring about the kids in the community,” she said.

The before- and after-school program began in 1986 at Janesville’s Washington Elementary.

When Peternel came on board in 1987, five such programs existed.

“They grew from there,” she said. “The programs offer a safe place for kids to be when parents are working or going to school.”

State-licensed programs begin at 6:30 a.m., close when school begins and re-open after school until 6 p.m.

“Children can do homework, socialize, play board games, read or do arts and crafts,” she said, under the guidance of qualified staff.

The YWCA also offers programming on nonschool days and during the summer.

YWCA Executive Director Angela Moore said Peternel kept the program relevant during her long tenure.

“She is well-versed on child care procedures and trends and is creative when it comes to programming,” Moore said.

In addition, she understands the busy schedule of parents and the needs of children, Moore added.

Lindsay Kleimenhagen of Janesville enrolls her 8-year-old son in before- and after-school and summer programming.

“As a parent, the number one thing to worry about is your child,” Kleimenhagen said. “I am a single parent. I appreciate more than I can express what Lisa and the YWCA has done for me and my son.”

Kleimenhagen works full time and needs to know that her child is safe and happy, she said. In the summer, her son attends YWCA child care 56 hours a week.

“He loves it,” Kleimenhagen said. “He loves the field trips and the variety of activities throughout the day. He loves ‘Miss Lisa,’ and he is sad about her leaving.”

Kleimenhagen heard from friends about the YWCA’s child care program and receives financial help to send her son to it.

“I can work feeling confident my son is well taken care of and enjoying himself,” she said.

She called the before- and after-school program “very convenient” because it takes place at her son’s school.

The program provides learning experiences in nine content areas, including service learning.

“We often focus on how to give back to the community,” Peternel said. “We’ve done cards for people in nursing homes and veterans. We’ve done food drives for ECHO. I think teaching kindness makes the world a better place.”

She also emphasized the importance of establishing positive relationships with children.

“If a child has a caring relationship with an adult, it can make all the difference in the world to that child,” Peternel said. “At the before- and after-school program, that’s what the staff is trying to do.”

Peternel is proud of the families the child care program has helped over the years.

“We’ve seen generations of families,” she said. “A parent may once have been a student and is now enrolling a child.”

Jason Klein is one of those parents.

The single dad attended the YWCA child care program as a boy. Now, he sends his 8-year-old daughter there for both summer and before- and after-school programming.

“Growing up, I always loved going there,” he said. “I wanted my daughter to experience all the fun things I used to do and more.”

He is happy that she is making new friends this summer.

Peternel was there when Klein signed up his daughter, and she remembered him.

“There’s not many people in the world like Lisa,” Klein said. “She can smile and brighten your day.”

Peternel has seen thousands of children grow up over the years.

“Whenever the newspaper prints graduation photos, I look at them and say, ‘Oh, I know him or I know her,’” Peternel said. “I remember them.”

She said she is proud to have worked for the YWCA, “an organization with such a strong mission statement and which looks at the needs of the community and responds to them.”

Peternel has established a child care staff education fund and looks forward to volunteering at the YWCA.

Stepping into Peternel's position is Courtney Franson, who has a master's degree in education from Northern Illinois University.

“For many years, I’ve worked with different after-school programs,” Franson said. “I believe in the power of positive youth development and that children should have a safe place to go where they can get enrichment.”

