JANESVILLE

Becky Milhouse watched proudly as her 6-year-old son, Carter, danced joyfully without his walker in the safety of a dance studio.

“It’s a new experience for him,” Milhouse said. “It’s something he enjoys without any pressure.”

Carter, who was born with a birth defect, was shorter than the other young dancers on a Saturday morning at Janesville’s Life Dance Academy.

But what he lacked in height, he made up for in excitement.

The child takes part in the No Limits Dance Program based on the simple idea that dancing is for everyone.

At the heart of the opportunity is Director Declan Boran-Ragotzy, who often can be seen snapping his fingers and moving to the beat of a dance tune with his students.

The enthusiastic teacher welcomes people with all kinds of learning differences and physical challenges.

They include those with autism, Down syndrome and sensory-processing disorder.

The building was designed for wheelchair accessibility.

“So there are truly no limits to who participates,” Boran-Ragotzy said. “We work with anyone and everyone and will accommodate all needs.”

He has about 20 students in five classes, plus a competition team. His youngest student is 4, and his oldest was 63.

Each student unique

In 2017, Boran-Ragotzy and studio owner/instructor Tanya Adkins talked about what a dance program for people with disabilities would look like.

She researched the certification process, and Boran-Ragotzy, a special education teacher in Milton schools, approached it through the eyes of an educator.

Eventually, he completed 18 hours of online training in a certification program.

The certification teaches instructors how to blend the needs of students with dance training and movement.

Classes are based on the Rhythm Works Integrative Dance model.

“Students of all abilities have the chance to explore dance through an accessible-class design,” Boran-Ragotzy said. “This approach differs depending on the individual needs of our dancers.”

Before starting classes, students and parents meet with him to develop an action plan for success.

“We make sure parents and students have their voices and choices in what happens,” Boran-Ragotzy said. “Parents are always able to watch classes. Mom and Dad can even come in where the class takes place if they want.”

In addition, students are paired with mentors who volunteer their time to help students with the physical steps of a dance as well as their social and emotional growth. In the process, students become part of a loving and caring community.

Fifteen mentors offer students one-to-one support. Many mentors take classes at the studio. Some are community members, and three are moms.

“The mentors are vital,” Boran-Ragotzy said. “They establish personal connections and rapport.”

Jack Powell, who attends high school in Janesville, is a mentor to students.

“I am by their side to help them and give them the courage to dance,” he said. “I have been a mentor to four different students, and they are all amazing.”

Powell has studied dance for five years and used to compete in jazz, hip-hop and ballet.

He is super aware that each new student is adjusting to the studio environment.

“If they can’t do a full dance, we sit down and play games to help ease their mind and to let them know this is a safe place for them,” Powell said.

He sees positive growth in all the students, who consistently exceed expectations.

“Some go to the mirrors and smile,” Powell said. “They know they are beautiful.”

A nominal fee

Cost of the program is $20 for the school-year session and $10 for summer classes.

Boran-Ragotzy understands the extra expenses that parents of children with disabilities have.

“I did not want money to be a factor for students to take part,” he said. “Everyone should be able to dance, regardless of a family’s financial situation.”

He volunteers his time, which ranges from 10 to 25 hours per week.

Each 30-minute class starts with a warm-up, which includes stretching. Then, students learn new counts to a song, play a game and perform a piece at the end. Classes feature different music, often depending on what a student or students prefer.

In addition to learning dance techniques, classes allow students to develop muscle strength and other physical skills.

Each year, students can show off what they have learned by performing at the dance academy’s end-of-the-year recital.

In addition, the program has a competition team that performs in spring. Any student is eligible to take part.

Boran-Ragotzy called the dance program “a passion project of mine.”

“Growing up, I had a physical disability and felt like I had to fight for opportunities in the arts,” Boran-Ragotzy said. “There’s nothing more exciting than to see a minority group make impossible dreams happen.”

A parent at one of Boran-Ragotzy’s classes said her 9-year-old daughter, who struggles with muscle tone in her legs, loves Boran-Ragotzy and the dance program.

“The program helps her build confidence,” she said.

During classes, parents often wait in a separate room, where they can see their children through large glass windows.

Jessica Thompson, 22, called the dance lesson “my place to let everything out and to get exercise.”

She added: “I feel like I belong somewhere.”

The young woman was diagnosed with a brain tumor in her senior year of high school.

Her mother, Susan, said the activity helps her daughter feel “more normal.”

“Sometimes, if she is not having a very good day,” Susan said, “dancing brings her up.”

Anna Marie Lux is a Sunday columnist for The Gazette. Call her with ideas or comments at 608-755-8264 or email amarielux@gazettextra.com.