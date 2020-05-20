JANESVILLE
This first Rock Aqua Jays show of the year at Traxler Park will not be on Sunday as originally planned.
The Janesville-based show ski team hopes to be able to mount its first show on the Rock River in mid-June, when local pandemic restrictions are eased, said longtime Aqua Jays boat driver Duane Snow.
No date has been set.
The team traditionally has started its show season on Memorial Day weekend.
Rules in force this weekend will allow only singles acts. The ballet line, pyramid, jump team and other parts of the show can’t be done because of personal-distancing requirements, Snow said.
The Aqua Jays haven’t practiced for the same reason, and they didn’t want to be on the water when others have been prevented from doing so, Snow said.
Even if the acts were sanctioned, the number of people in the stands would be severely limited, Snow said.
The decision about a start date depends on whether the county eases restrictions.
“We’re looking for the county to say, ‘OK, you guys can do multiple-person practices and multiple-person shows,” he said.