A house fire reported late Saturday night displaced four residents and caused about $60,000 in damage, according to a Janesville Fire Department news release.
Firefighters were dispatched to 1230 N. Sumac Drive, Janesville, at 11:34 p.m. Saturday after a caller reported smoke in the house’s attic. Units found a fire that had started on the rear exterior of the home then extended up the outside wall and into the attic.
The American Red Cross is assisting the three adults and one child who live at the home. The cause of the fire is under investigation.