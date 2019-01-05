TOWN OF LA PRAIRIE
No injuries were reported at a town of La Prairie house that caught fire Saturday afternoon, according to the Janesville Fire Department.
The fire was called in from multiple passers-by at 3:07 p.m. Witnesses reported fire and smoke coming from the home at 3332 South County J.
Janesville Fire Department Battalion Chief Ryan Murphy said fire and smoke were through the entire structure when firefighters arrived. He said the address side of the home was "heavily involved."
No one was home during the fire.
Murphy said the fire was knocked down within 40 minutes after firefighters arrived. The fire had been burning for an "unknown" amount of time, Murphy said.
Don Cunningham rented the home, and he told a Gazette photographer on the scene that he and his wife had been in Wisconsin Dells.
Cunningham said they came back into town Saturday afternoon and drove past the home a little before 3 p.m. on their way to pick up their dog from a dog sitter. Nothing seemed amiss at the house when they drove by, Cunningham said.
On the way back from picking up the dog, Cunningham said a fire truck passed by them. Firefighters were at their home when they returned.
Cunningham, who lived at the home for 18 years, said he has renters insurance, but that "doesn't bring back the pictures that were in there."
