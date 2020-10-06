JANESVILLE
A fire at a Janesville duplex caused $75,000 in damage and left four residents to rely on the American Red Cross for assistance, the Janesville Fire Department said Tuesday night.
Fire units responded to the fire at a two-story duplex at 828 Benton Ave. at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. Fire was present on both the first and second floors of the structure and had extended into the attic, according to a fire department news release.
Crews confirmed all the occupants had evacuated and used multiple hose lines to extinguish the fire. They remained on scene for about three hours to ensure the fire was completely out, according to the news release.
The homes sustained heavy fire, heat and smoke damage, totaling $50,000 of property damage and $25,000 in damage to contents. The fire’s cause is under investigation, according to the news release.