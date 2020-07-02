The agriculture community is rallying to help kids who won’t be able to show and sell their animals in a summer without the Rock County 4-H Fair.

The fair was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the meat animal sale for swine, sheep and steers will happen online thanks to Rock County Agriculture Youth Supporters and Badger State Auction.

Some kids already have sold their animals and arranged for butchering, so the virtual event will be only to raise money for youth exhibitors. No meat will be sold.

“The sale is not to purchase the animal but to donate to the kids’ future education funds or to reinvest in animals for next year,” said Leanne Hoffman with Rock County Agriculture Youth Supporters.

Kids who wish to participate can sign up at gazettextra .com/sale. Registration has been extended through 6 p.m. Monday.

Organizers are asking for one submission per child, not per animal, and hoping 150 to 200 youth participate.

Invitations were sent to 400 area buyers who typically frequent the sale, including longtime supporters such as Seneca Foods, Jake’s Electric, E&D Waterworks and Woodman’s Food Market.

Buyers can view auction items starting Wednesday, July 15, and bidding will be open from 8 a.m. Monday, July 27, through noon Friday, July 31.

In a normal year, about 500 animals are sold at the meat animal sale, Hoffman said. When COVID-19 hit, many farm families debated whether to take on the risk of raising animals.

After it was announced the fair was canceled, many youth rushed to get slaughter times booked. Some youth had trouble finding slots and had to book as far out as January, meaning they will have to keep their ever-growing meat animals longer, resulting in extra work and expense.

Some farm families might not be well-equipped for keeping their animals into the winter. With so many challenges, area farmers wanted to help.

“The kids put a lot of hard work, passion and money into raising these animals every year. A fair share of the kids come from small family farms. It was definitely a risk that families took to purchase animals but worth the responsibility and work. As a community, so many have come together to provide other opportunities for these kids, which is outstanding,” Hoffman said.

Although the event is not for buying meat, organizers have committed to helping youth find buyers and butchers if they need assistance.

Leanne Hoffman’s daughters—Abbey Hoffman, 11, and Hailey Hoffman, 13—each raised two pigs they had planned to show at the fair.

When the girls heard the fair was canceled, they were heartbroken. Hailey Hoffman had walked her pigs twice a day, getting up as early as 5 a.m. to tend to them.

“These animals are like your best friend all summer long,” Hailey Hoffman said.

In addition to the online sale to drum up funds, Jayson and Courtney Butts are planning a swine exposition; Rock County Beef Producers, a beef exposition; and Rock County Sheep Producers, a sheep exposition. The private shows, which will run July 28-30 on the fairgrounds, will be designed primarily for kids and their families to give youth the chance to get their animals judged.

Attendees will adhere to social-distancing requirements, and the hogs, for example, will be moved from the hog barn to stock pavilion for more space.

“We are doing all we can to create an opportunity for those kids. This is one year they’ll never get back,” Jayson Butts said. “When there are struggles, farmers rally together and the best happens.”