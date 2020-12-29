JANESVILLE
Nine people were displaced after a two-story duplex fire Monday night at the 1400 block of Church Street, according to a news release.
Battalion Chief Ron Bomkamp confirmed that the fire started at 10:02 p.m. Monday, Dec. 28, at the residence. Firefighters were on scene for about two hours extinguishing the flames.
Authorities said the fire started in a first-floor bathroom ceiling vent and spread up the inside walls to the attic but did not burn the roof.About $60,000 in damages were inflicted, according to Bomkamp.
No injuries were reported, however nine residents were displaced as a result of the fire.
Milton Fire Department assisted the Janesville Fire Department.