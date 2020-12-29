JANESVILLE

Nine people were displaced after a two-story duplex fire Monday night in the 1400 block of Church Street, the Janesville Fire Department reported.

Battalion Chief Ron Bomkamp confirmed that the fire started at 10:02 p.m. Monday at the residence. Firefighters were on the scene for about two hours to extinguish the flames.

Authorities said the fire started in a first-floor bathroom ceiling vent and spread inside the walls to the attic but did not burn the roof. Overall, the fire caused about $60,000 in damage, Bomkamp said.

No injuries were reported, but nine residents had to find other places to stay.

The Milton Fire Department assisted the Janesville Fire Department.