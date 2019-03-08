JANESVILLE

Nightly closures on southbound Interstate 90/39 will begin Saturday and continue next week, the state Department of Transportation announced Friday.

Overnight lane closures will run from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the next day near the Highway 26 and Highway 14 interchanges, according to a DOT news release.

Closure schedules may change depending on the weather.

Motorists are advised to drive cautiously and allow extra time for travel.

For more information or updates about the project, visit www.511wi.gov or projects.511wi.gov/region/southwest.