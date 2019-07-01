JANESVILLE

For the past three months, Angie Bolson has worked to mend fences and listen to members, staff and community stakeholders as one of the interim directors of the YMCA of Northern Rock County.

The YMCA announced Monday that Bolson will take a permanent job as the organization's new CEO, effective Aug. 1.

“Angie brings extensive YMCA knowledge and a proven track record of success,” YMCA Board Chairman Steve Yeko Jr. said in a news release.

Bolson started her Y career 20 years ago as a camp counselor and eventually became camp director. She also served as director of child care services, program operations director and vice president of strategic initiatives for the Glacial Community YMCA, which has branches in Watertown and Oconomowoc.

She has a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and teaching, according to her LinkedIn account.

“I’m really sold on the mission of the Y,” Bolson said Monday. “I think it reflects me on a personal level and a professional level, so it’s a fit all the way around.”

For her, the Y's mission is about inclusion and meeting community needs.

In recent months, Bolson and other interim staff have worked on “best practices” with the board and staff of the Janesville Y, she said.

They’ve also worked to reconnect with the community after the departure of former CEO Tom Den Boer.

Den Boer parted ways with the organization in February after two months of upheaval, fueled by complaints by members and board members about a lack of transparency and what many saw as the improper dismissal of members and board members.

For Bolson, community relationships are all about being “a good collaborator.”

With that in mind, she and Y leaders have reached out to organizations such as the United Way Blackhawk Region and the Boys & Girls Club of Janesville, located adjacent to the YMCA.

In January, the United Way barred the Y from access to United Way funding because of concerns about information the Y had provided in grant applications, a United Way official said at the time.

Bolson plans to continue her outreach as CEO.

“My goal is to continue that journey and be outward facing,” she said. “And transparency—that’s something I’ve heard a lot along the way. People want transparency; they want to know what’s going on at their Y.”

Bolson also plans to work several days a week out of the Parker YMCA in Milton.

“I look forward to being engaged in both communities,” she said.

Den Boer’s salary was $316,640, according to 2017 IRS filings.

Bolson declined to disclose her salary, but she said the local board of directors sought guidance from the national Y on how much someone with her experience who worked in a Y of this size should make.

The YMCA of Northern Rock County is considered a $2 million operation, she said.

Glassdoor.com, the employment website, reports that YMCA executive director salaries range from $61,000 to $111,111. However, the range is based on a small sample size. The executive director of the YMCA in Portland, Oregon, makes $201,000, according to the website. The director of the YMCA in the small city of Cadillac, Michigan, is advertised at $72,000 to $86,000.