JANESVILLE
A cycle of creation, destruction and re-creation has played out in downtown Janesville in recent days.
First, volunteers from the Children’s Museum of Rock County built a lighted plastic dome near the town square. The dome represented the sun in a scavenger hunt for children.
Then last weekend, vandals removed the dome from the vacant lot along River Street. The dome was found destroyed about a half-mile away.
A new sun was erected Wednesday night. This one is a disk painted in warm sun colors and mounted on poles in the same lot.
The new sun was made by the grandmother-granddaughter team of Carol and Breana Herzig, said Macy McBeth-Ryan, vice president of the museum’s board.
The Herzigs volunteered after the museum’s partner, the Janesville Art League, put out a call to artists, McBeth-Ryan said.
A sign erected near the sun Thursday contains a photo of the original sun dome. That was done through the efforts of local businesses Sign A Rama and SLT Signs.
The Children’s Museum of Rock County, which is working to establish a museum downtown, wanted to provide an activity parents could do with children during the pandemic and to show the kinds of activities the museum could bring to the community, McBeth-Ryan said.
The scavenger hunt challenges children to find the sun and planets, which were installed around the county at distances proportional to their places in the solar system. Participants have chances to win prizes.
Police continue to investigate the vandalism, including checking video along the route they think the vandals took from downtown to Centerway near Parker Drive.
The scavenger hunt continues through Friday, Feb. 12. For details, see www.kidsatplayrc.com or the Children’s Museum of Rock County's Facebook page.