CLINTON

Clinton officials say they are open to discussing a new location for the Clinton Public Library.

The Clinton Public Library Board and Clinton Village Board want to meet to discuss a possible move, but the meeting date has not been set yet, said Mary Bieber, library director.

The decision to meet came after a Sept. 10 session in which the library board, village board and the Clinton Public Library Foundation Board talked about the library's potential move to a building at 215 Front St.

The building has been offered as a new location for the library, but no costs have been disclosed.

The 9,600-square-foot building currently houses offices for Jake's Electric. The owner has offered to sell it to the library foundation if the public is interested.

No decisions were made Sept. 10, but Bieber said more than 100 people attended and several spoke in favor of the new space. No one spoke in opposition, she said.

"Everyone was positive and for it," Bieber said. "It was very heartfelt and emotional to hear the public speak. I appreciate everyone's kind words and support."

In July 2012, Himmel and Wilson, a library consultant company, studied space at the existing library, which is about 2,400 square feet. The company determined the library is less than half the size it should be to house the existing collection, furnishings and staff spaces, even if no services are expanded or improved.

The library board encourages people who could not attend the Sept. 10 session to call or write to members of the village board and library board about the issue.