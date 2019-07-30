A new Rock County nonprofit will offer programming intended to close drug treatment gaps that organizers say allow addicts to slip through the cracks.

Rock River Recovery Network is the brainchild of community leaders who met in the Leadership Academy of Rock County and wanted to continue to help those struggling with addiction, said Heidi Van Kirk, who is helping the group clinch its nonprofit status.

The nonprofit will replace services offered by One2One Recovery Coaching, which dissolved when it lost its grant funding in spring, Van Kirk said.

Recovery coaches have continued volunteering since One2One dissolved, making sure nobody’s call for help goes unanswered, said Mike Sheridan, a local recovery coach.

A new program under the Rock River Recovery Network umbrella—Lifeline 4 Recovery—is emerging as an expanded version of the former recovery coach program, said Sheridan, who is the program supervisor.

Lifeline 4 Recovery will continue to dispatch recovery coaches 24/7 to hospitals when someone is admitted for an overdose.

Coaches meet overdose patients before they are discharged from hospitals to help them create recovery plans and find safe places to go, Sheridan said.

Coaches help people for days, weeks or sometimes years, Sheridan said.

The new program will offer more coaches and peer support specialists, who receive certification in helping people get and remain sober, Sheridan said.

Sheridan and Van Kirk hope to eventually see two coaches or specialists respond to each overdose. One would meet with the addict, and the other would meet with family members.

Coaches and peer specialists work with addicts to offer long-term support. Many coaches and specialists are in recovery themselves and provide a personal, relatable approach to helping addicts, Sheridan said.

A recovery coach, who spoke to The Gazette on condition of anonymity, said he benefits from coaching just as much as the people he coaches. The coach is three years sober from heroin.

Sheridan wants the nonprofit to prevent people from “slipping through the cracks” when looking for treatment.

Rock River Recovery Network will offer other programs to help addicts.

Maternity to Recovery is a peer- support program created to help expecting mothers with substance abuse disorders. Specialists and coaches will help mothers through pregnancy and postpartum.

Purposeful Recovery will offer people in recovery opportunities to learn skills and talents such as yoga, woodworking or crocheting. New skills give those in recovery a purpose and space away from their former environment to learn more about themselves, Van Kirk said.

Investing in people in recovery will allow them to invest in the community, Van Kirk said.

The nonprofit eventually will hire a resource supervisor who will keep a database of treatment centers and recovery resources. The supervisor will update the database daily to track which centers have openings and the length of waiting lists.

Rock River Recovery Network has received state approval to become a nonprofit and is waiting for federal approval before it can receive its 501(c)(3) status, Van Kirk said.