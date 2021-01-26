TOWN OF TURTLE
A new public works facility between Janesville and Beloit will help Rock County better handle snow and salting operations when the Interstate 90/39 expansion is complete, a county official said.
The county bought the property at 3503 Shopiere Road in 2019. The $3.8 million facility will store new vehicles and expand the county’s snow removal efforts.
Because of weather and supply delays, the project’s completion was delayed from December to Feb. 15, Rock County Facilities Management Director Brent Sutherland said.
The site was selected after county officials worked with the state Department of Transportation to find the most optimal location for snow removal routes in the county.
During the design process, the Department of Transportation announced it would pay for the $792,000 salt storage shed, with the county covering the $3.44 million for the vehicle storage building, Sutherland said.
“Having this facility at this location not only allows us to provide for the increased needs on the Interstate but also provides more efficient access to serve other routes in the southern and southeastern portion of the county,” Public Works Director Duane Jorgenson said.
Interstate construction between Beloit and Janesville is expected to be completed by fall. Jorgenson said the Interstate expansion prompted the county to increase snowplow routes, known as sections, and to boost salt and salt brine capacity.
The new facility will have the capacity to operate 13 snowplow routes, with 10 currently in operation during the winter and an additional three for future use, Jorgenson said.
“These 10 sections will be based out of the new facility with space for three additional sections,” he said. “This additional space is to allow for growth of plow sections or plow section adjustments that may be needed.”
Also on site is an 8,000-ton salt shed, which Jorgenson said will reduce the need to resupply salt during the winter, and a container capable of holding 18,000 gallons of salt brine solution.