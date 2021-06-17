JANESVILLE
Applications for the new Public Safety Cadet Program are now available from the Janesville Police Department, according to a news release.
Replacing the former Explorer Post 500 Program, this nonprofit program will mentor youths from age 14 to 20 to prepare them for careers in public safety.
Cadets will learn from public safety professionals to develop skills, knowledge and practical experience in law enforcement, fire and rescue, emergency medical services, corrections, forensic science, and critical incident management sectors, according to the release.
For those interested in applying or for more information, contact officer Matthew Traynor at 608-755-3100 or traynorm@ci.janesville.wi.us.
Applications are also available in the police department lobby.