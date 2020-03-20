EAST TROY--The Town of East Troy Police Department is accepting donations of health and food items to deliver to homebound seniors.
Items acceptable for donation include: toilet paper, hand sanitizer, adult diapers, personal hygiene items and nonperishable food items.
Residents should drop off donations are the East Troy town hall at N9330 Stewart School Road.
Seniors over 62 years old in need of these items should call 262-642-3700. An officer will deliver the items and drop them off at residents’ front doors.
The program is only offered while donate supplies last.
For more information, contact Chief Jensen at 262-642-3700.